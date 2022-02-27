Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,213 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

