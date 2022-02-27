VIG Hits 24 Hour Volume of $149.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $619,214.38 and $149.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIG has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000636 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,498,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

