VIG Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $632,970.24 and $106.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,498,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

