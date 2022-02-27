Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Robert L. Berner III bought 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 10.63 per share, for a total transaction of 106,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.
VWE stock opened at 8.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.45 and a 200-day moving average of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 7.61 and a one year high of 13.48.
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
