Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,336,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306,603 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Visa worth $2,525,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Visa by 10.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Visa by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 102,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $419.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

