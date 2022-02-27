Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Visteon worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.60 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

