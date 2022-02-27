Vitae Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,417.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Vitae has traded flat against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,817.02 or 1.00229531 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.