Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $148.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $149.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $427.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

