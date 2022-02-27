VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00110388 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

