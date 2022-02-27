Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VWAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($306.82) to €210.00 ($238.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Volkswagen has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.