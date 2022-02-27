Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth $76,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $111.83 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

