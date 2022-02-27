Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 62,959 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,963,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after buying an additional 238,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,409,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

NASDAQ CHK opened at $75.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 186.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.