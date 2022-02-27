Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after buying an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,219,000 after buying an additional 988,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,020,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NYSE QGEN opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

