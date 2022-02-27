Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Avanos Medical worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

