Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 209.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

