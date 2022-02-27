Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 37,587 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

