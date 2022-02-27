Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,239 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Amcor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

