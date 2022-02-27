Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296,475 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Stratasys worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

