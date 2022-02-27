Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Planet Fitness Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.