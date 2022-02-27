Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bloom Energy worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BE opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 545.27%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

