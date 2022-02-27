Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,523 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of PetMed Express worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $26.54 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $556.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

