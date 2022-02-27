Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Coeur Mining worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after buying an additional 1,284,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,902,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 1,146,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 905,133 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

