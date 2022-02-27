Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Outset Medical worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Outset Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Outset Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Outset Medical by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $62,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

