Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,620 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,410 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982,438 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 104.1% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,882,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,508,000 after purchasing an additional 960,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 55.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 61.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,999,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

