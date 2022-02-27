Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,917.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,393.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5,233.40. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,330.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

