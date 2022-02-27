Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $144.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

