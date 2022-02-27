Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604,783 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,769,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.