Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,355 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $87.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

