Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 517,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hims & Hers Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

