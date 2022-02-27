Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,430 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ODP worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. State Street Corp boosted its position in ODP by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ODP by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 211,698 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in ODP by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 132,550 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ODP by 15.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

ODP stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.03. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

