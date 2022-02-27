Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 56,028 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1,053.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ameresco worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $58.42 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.