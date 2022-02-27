Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after purchasing an additional 612,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 281,664 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $22.65 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 4.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

