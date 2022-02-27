Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 151,365 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Flowers Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.81 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

