Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,888 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $102.35 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

