Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.79 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.