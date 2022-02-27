Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Avid Bioservices worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 241,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,270. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDMO. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.70 and a beta of 2.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

