Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 101,521 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,521 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $86.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

