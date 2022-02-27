Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average is $163.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $44,957.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Axon Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.