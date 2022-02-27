Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 427.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 271,316 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 395,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNOG opened at $8.10 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

