Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $13.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

VLTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

VLTA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

