Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.34.
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
