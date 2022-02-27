Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 7,133.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after buying an additional 985,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 702,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,900,000 after buying an additional 617,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

VNT stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

