VPR Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

VPR Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 733,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,522,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.2% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VPR Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,047,000 after acquiring an additional 382,328 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,606,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,183,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

