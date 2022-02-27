VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.29% of VSE worth $32,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $609.54 million, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

