W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.