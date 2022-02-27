W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $27,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 435,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,363,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $476.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.71 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

