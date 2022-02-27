Wagerr Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $5,418.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00369213 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 236,279,746 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

