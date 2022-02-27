Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRBY. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $29.96 on Friday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $254,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,296,883 shares of company stock valued at $119,674,130 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after buying an additional 651,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $53,050,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

