Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $267.52 on Friday. Watsco has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

