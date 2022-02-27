Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Watsco worth $33,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 805.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth $22,953,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 101.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.86.

Shares of WSO opened at $267.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.50 and its 200-day moving average is $287.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.